President Trump says he's been taking Hydroxychloroquine for weeks

President Donald Trump told reporters Monday he has been taking the medication Hydroxychloroquine for weeks.

For months, Trump has promoted the drug as a possible cure to the coronavirus. Even though medical experts and the U.S. food and drug administration warn of potentially harmful side effects, Trump continues to support it.

"A lot of good things have come out about the hydroxychloroquine," Trump said. "A lot of good things have come out and you'd be surprised at how many people are taking it, especially the frontline workers before you catch it. The front line workers, many, many are taking it. I happen to be taking it. I happened to be taking it. And hydroxychloroquine right now. Yeah. A couple of weeks ago I started taking it. Here's my evidence. I get a lot of positive calls about it. The only negative I've heard was the study where they gave it was at the VA with, you know, people that aren't big Trump fans gave it."

President Trump said he started taking the drug after asking the White House doctor. That doctor, Navy Commander Sean Conley, issued a statement saying he discussed the pros and cons of the drug with Trump, and they decided together the benefits outweigh the risks.

He also alluded to the president's personal valet testing positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago, but did not specify that's the reason Trump started taking the drug.

Hydroxychloroquine is used to treat or prevent malaria and to treat autoimmune conditions.

A new study, the largest of its kind, published in the journal of the American Medical Association shows that Hydroxychloroquine does not work against COVID-19 and could cause heart problems.

It follows a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine that also showed the drug doesn't fight the virus.