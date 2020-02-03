President Trump projected winner of Iowa Republican caucuses

Republican caucus-goers in Iowa have chosen to throw their support behind the sitting president.

President Donald Trump is the projected winner of the 2020 Iowa Republican caucuses, according to ABC News. He was widely expected to cruise to the victory in the state where he placed second in the 2016 caucuses, but carried comfortably in the general election in November 2016 against former Sec. of State Hillary Clinton.

Former Mass. Gov. Bill Weld and former Rep. Joe Walsh had hoped to make a dent in Trump's support, but ultimately will fall short.

Iowa Republicans held the presidential preference straw vote as usual, though some other states have canceled their contests.