President Trump makes two stops in Iowa

President Trump made remarks in Council Bluffs and signed an executive order after taking a tour of an ethanol facility.

US President Donald Trump, Photo Date: 5/2/2019 / Source: Tia Dufour / The White House via MGN

The tour took place at the Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy facility.

Following the tour the president gave a speech where he discussed a wide range of policy topics that concern agriculture. Among the topics the president talked about was a new trade agreement that he urged supporters to call legislators to sign onto. The president explained it is a deal between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico that he thinks will open markets for U.S. agriculture producers.

President Trump also took time to sign a new executive order that he says will, "speed up reviews of biotechnology so farmers can get access to critical scientific advances faster and reap the full benefits of American innovation for many years into the future."

The president included some political jabs at the current democratic presidential front runner, Joe Biden during his speech, accusing him during his time as vice president of allowing foreign energy suppliers to hold the country hostage.

Another topic of discussion was E-15, which President Trump made clear that it was during his tenure, year round sales were made legal.

Trump will also make an appearance at a Republican fundraiser in West Des Moines.

