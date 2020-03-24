President Trump declares federal disaster for Iowa, opening funding

A federal disaster has been declared for the state of Iowa, according to federal officials.

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that President Donald Trump had approved the declaration on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. this opens up federal funding for local, state, and tribal authorities in Iowa in response to the spread of COVID-19.

The effective date for the declaration is January 20, 2020. Governments and certain nonprofits are eligible for the FEMA funding for emergency protective measures.

The funding comes at a federal cost share of 75 percent, meaning 25 percent of an eligible project must be paid with non-federal dollars.