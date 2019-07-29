President Trump condemns California festival shooter as 'wicked'

President Donald Trump is condemning the "wicked murderer" who opened fire at a California garlic festival, killing three and wounding at least 15 others.

Trump spoke Monday before an event at the White House to sign a bill ensuring that a victims' compensation fund related to the Sept. 11 attacks never runs out of money.

The president said that the nation would "grieve" for the victims' families and "ask that God comfort them."

Trump, who has steadfastly opposed ambitious gun control measures, said the nation would "answer violence with the courage of our national resolve."

Police said the gunman appeared to randomly target people when he opened fire just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the large festival in Gilroy.

Among those killed was a 6-year-old boy.