Preserving the Taste of Summer at NewBo

Canning is making a comeback and is a good way to enjoy produce year-round. However, canning needs to be done properly using a USDA-tested recipe to ensure a safe product. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach offers a program for those interested in learning more about safely preserving food, Preserve the Taste of Summer. This program includes hands-on workshops providing the most current USDA-approved food preservation recommendations.

This summer, Cedar Rapids-area residents will have the opportunity to build their food preservation skills with two different hands-on workshops held at the Kirkwood Culinary Kitchen in NewBo. Cost is $35 per workshop and the registration deadline is one week prior to the class date.

June 8, 1-5pm: Salsa Making. To register visit: http://bit.ly/ptts12888

June 30, 1-5pm: Jams and Dehydrating. To register visit: http://bit.ly/ptts12890

Salsa Making

Where can I find a tested recipe for home preserved salsa?

• Always choose and use a tested recipe for home preserved salsa.

o These recipes have been tested to ensure that there is enough acidity to balance the amount of low acid vegetables in salsa.

o The onions, peppers, garlic, and tomatoes are low in acid so they must be combined with a quantity of acid to make a mixture that is safe to process in a boiling water bath canner.

o If there is not enough acid in the salsa, the botulism bacteria can grow.

o Using a tested recipe and following it without changing the recipe is the only way to guarantee safety.

• Safe tested recipes can be found here:

o Preserve the Taste of Summer publications

o National Center for Home Food Preservation

Jams and Dehydrating

Jams basics

• Basic ingredients:

o Fruit – provides the characteristic color and flavor to the product.

o Pectin – substance that causes fruit to gel.

o Sugar – important ingredient that must be present in the proper proportion with pectin and acid to make a good gel.

o Acid – needed for both gel formation and flavor.

Dehydrating basics

• 2 methods to safely dry foods at home:

o Using a thermostatically-controlled electric dehydrator.

o Electric or gas oven (must be able to maintain temperature of 140 - 145°F).

• Prepare items:

o Choose high quality produce, wash, and prepare soon after harvesting.

o Fruits: Pre-treatment of lighter-colored fruits is important to prevent darkening.

o Cut into thin, uniform slices for even drying.

• Storage:

o Place dried foods in tightly closed container.

o Stir or shake every day for a week (equalizes moisture).

o If food is still too moist, return to dryer.

Resources:

ISU Extension and Outreach