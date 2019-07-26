Preserving Cedar Rapids history

A group toured four blocks of the eastern portion of 1st street North on Friday in hopes to show people the historical relevance of a number of buildings.

Mark Stoffer Hunter, the Cedar Rapids Historian, said he fears a number of these buildings will soon be torn down for commercial properties.

“A lot of the older historic properties have often been vulnerable to demolition for new commercial buildings,” he said. “This part of the town changes more than any other besides the downtown area.”

Stoffer Hunter said 100 years ago all of 1st avenue was residential.