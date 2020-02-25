Preferred pronoun buttons used by some Iowa City staff

When visitors next head to City Hall in Iowa City, they might spot city employees sporting a new accessory.

A selection of buttons with different sets of preferred pronouns that Iowa City municipal staff may optionally wear. City officials hope that these promote a more welcoming environment for people who work or visit City Hall. (Mary Green/KCRG)

City leaders are offering buttons with the pronouns, “she, her, hers,” “he, him, his,” and “they, them, theirs,” written on them for staff members to wear if they choose, letting people know which pronouns the person wearing the button uses.

Iowa City started offering the buttons a few weeks ago, and Assistant City Manager Ashley Monroe said people are using all three varieties.

“We wanted to make sure that when we’re serving the public, that we’re also seen as safe and welcoming to all members of our community,” Monroe said.

Iowa City is one of three Iowa cities, along with Cedar Rapids and Dubuque, to earn a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s most recent Municipal Equality Index, which measures the inclusivity of local laws, policies, and services for LGBTQ people.