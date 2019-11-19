Precipitation exits early, clouds hold on

As overnight rain and snow move steadily to the east through sunrise, today's cloud challenge is similar to yesterday. They should hold on tight through the morning with the potential for a little clearing this afternoon. The exception to this is around Dubuque where clouds will linger the entire day.

For those that can get into clearing, this may be a 'too little too late' kind of impact on temperatures given the low November sun angle. In any event, plan on highs into the 40s.

Tonight, with any pockets of clearing, watch for areas of fog to develop. This will likely be thick in spots and worth monitoring tonight. Plan on a warm front to advance our way tomorrow with highs mainly in the 40s.

Tomorrow night's system is still all rain at this time with over a half inch possible in most areas by Thursday morning. While it'll be mild that morning, it won't take long for temperatures to fall in the afternoon with gusty wind. Cold and quiet conditions are still anticipated for Friday.