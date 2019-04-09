Prebiotics and probiotics: promoting a healthy gut

Bacteria is something we think of as bad, but a healthy gut is also filled with different types of good bacteria. There are about 100 trillion good and bad bacteria that live inside our digestive system. The healthy bacteria can aid with digestion and support a healthy immune system.

However, if we have too much bad bacteria in the gut, an imbalance can occur. This can cause symptoms of diarrhea, constipation, excessive gas, and acne. Research even shows a connection to digestive conditions like IBD, obesity, and depression. The imbalance of good and bad bacteria can be caused by stress, antibiotic use, and unhealthy dietary habits. One key to good GI health is eating healthy, along with consuming prebiotics and probiotics.

Prebiotics:

Prebiotics are natural, non-digestible food components that promote the growth of healthy bacteria in the gut.

Where do I find them?

• High fiber, complex carbohydrate foods

• Bananas, onions, leeks, garlic, asparagus, artichokes, old-fashioned oats, whole wheat foods, soybeans

Probiotics:

Probiotics are healthy bacteria or live cultures, just like what’s already in the gut. Consuming these helps change or repopulate the good bacteria to balance our gut flora.

Where do I find them?

• Naturally fermented foods; Also look for ‘live’ or ‘active’ cultures on food labels

• Yogurt

• Kefir- Similar to yogurt, but higher in probiotics. It’s a combination of milk and fermented kefir grains.

• Aged Cheese- Such as parmesan, swiss, cheddar, cottage cheese and gouda

• Kimchi- A spicy Korean side dish made from fermented cabbage and other vegetables.

• Sauerkraut- Finely cut raw cabbage that has been fermented with various lactic acid bacteria. Most canned sauerkraut has been pasteurized, killing the good bacteria. Purchase fresh, made without vinegar.

• Tempeh – A fermented soy product with a good source of protein. It’s a popular vegetarian meat replacement.

Prebiotics are good bacteria promoters, while probiotics are the good bacteria. When you incorporate both into your diet, they can work together to improve gut health.

Beef and Vegetable Stir Fry

Ingredients:

• 2 tsp ground ginger

• 1 tsp garlic powder (or 8 cloves of fresh)

• 1/4 cup low sodium soy sauce

• 1/4 cup water

• 1/2 pound lean beef or pork, sliced thinly against the grain

• 2 cups uncooked instant brown rice (or whole wheat noodles)

• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

• 7 cups vegetables (like onions, asparagus, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, pepper) or 24 oz. frozen stir fry vegetables, thawed

• 1 tablespoon cornstarch

Instructions

1. Mix ginger, garlic powder, soy sauce and water. Pour ¼ cup of the mix into a sealable plastic bag and save the rest. Add meat to the bag. Seal the bag and set it in the refrigerator for about 20 minutes.

2. Prepare brown rice according to directions on the package for 4 servings.

3. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large frying pan. When oil is hot, add meat from plastic bag and stir until brown. This will take 1 to 3 minutes. Discard liquid from the bag.

4. Remove meat from pan and cover it. Add 1 tablespoon of oil to pan.

5. Add chopped hard vegetables when oil is hot. Stir and cook them for 3 minutes. Add chopped soft vegetables. Stir and cook until tender, about 5 minutes.

6. Add cornstarch to the saved ginger mixture and stir until smooth.

7. Return meat to the pan when vegetables are tender. Add cornstarch mixture and cook for about 2 minutes until bubbly.

8. Serve over brown rice.

Tips:

•Add tempeh, fresh garlic, onions, and asparagus for added prebiotics and probiotics!

•Wash hands with warm soapy water. Wash fresh produce under running water. Trim, peel, and core vegetables using a clean knife and clean cutting board. Then chop or slice the produce.

• Add a few drops of hot sauce to the ginger mixture if you like a spicy flavor.

• The meat is easier to cut into strips if you freeze it for 20 minutes.

Beef and Vegetable Stir Fry: Serves 4 (1 ½ cup stir fry and 2/3 cups instant brown rice) | $1.63 per serving

Nutrition information (per serving): 470 calories, 13g total fat, 2g saturated fat, 50mg cholesterol, 610mg sodium, 60g total carbohydrates, 6g fiber, 5g sugar, 27g protein

