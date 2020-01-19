Pre-prom event warns students of tanning bed dangers

Prom season is just around the corner, and Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids is reminding high schoolers that looking your best for the big night doesn't mean going to the tanning bed.

Employees of Your Tanning Bar, an airbrush tanning business in Cedar Rapids, speak with students during a pre-prom event at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids on Jan. 19, 2020. (MARY GREEN/KCRG)

The hospital's Hall-Perrine Cancer Center held its annual pre-prom event Sunday afternoon in Cedar Rapids.

Cancer survivors shared their stories, including from a local business owner, who was diagnosed with skin cancer at just 19 years old after using tanning beds.

Dr. Vincent Reid, the medical director of the Hall-Perrine Cancer Center, said skin cancer is one of the most common types of cancer the center treats. He added that he hopes high school students realize tanning beds are known carcinogens, fact groups like the World Health Organization have declared.

"It's very, very important that they understand that relationship and understand that this is something that's avoidable and that having melanoma, for example, could change the course of your life,” Dr. Reid said.

The event also showed off some of this year's trends in prom dresses and gave families an opportunity to talk with local vendors about prom purchases, including for spray tans.