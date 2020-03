Prairie Meadows Casino, Racetrack & Hotel in Altoona said it will close its doors during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The decision came Monday from the casino's board.

The closure will begin at 5 p.m. Monday, according to an announcement on the casino's website.

Prairie Meadows officials said all employees and staff will be paid full salary, wages and benefits for the next 30 days. If the shutdown lasts longer, Prairie Meadows will evaluate the compensation plan at that time.