Prairie Lights in Iowa City helps raise money for immigrants at the Mexico Border

Prairie Lights in Iowa City joined a national fundraiser to raise money for immigrants at the Mexican border.

From July 5-7, they are donating 10% of their funds to RACIES (Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services). RACIES is a non-profit immigration legal services provider in Texas.

The fundraiser is called Bookstores Against Borders, and it was started by an independent bookstore in Wisconsin that reached out asking for other stores to help raise money. There are more than 80 organizations contributing to the fundraiser, and so far, they have raised almost $28,000.

Prairie Lights has individually raised over $1,500, and they are accepting outside donations online until midnight, July 7, at https://www.classy.org/fundraiser/2178507.

