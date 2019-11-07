Prairie High School honors veterans in "Salute to Service" ceremony

Prairie High School in Cedar Rapids recognized more than 30 veterans in a special ceremony on Thursday morning.

The school hosted its second annual "Salute to Service." Students honored the service and sacrifice of community members who've served in the U-S military. Veterans and those currently serving say this is a great opportunity to show support. They say it's also a learning experience for young people.

“It’s not always an opportunity some of us get especially when you’re in civilian clothes every day. No one actually knows that you are a vet," said Daniel Johnson, one of the veterans honored.

“I have definitely gotten a lot of people to step out and join as well, but I think it's really valuable to inform people and educate them,” said Marcie Frambach, who serves in the U.S. National Guard.

This year's ceremony recognized 33 veterans, and several of their stories were shared.

