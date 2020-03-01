Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in northwest Iowa on leap day

The extra day on the calendar this year turned out to be a lucky one for somebody after a winning lottery ticket was sold at a northwest Iowa coffee shop.

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold at Brew in Correctionville, according to Iowa Lottery officials. On Saturday, February 29, 2020, the ticket matched all five regular balls but failed to match the Powerball, leaving it one number short of an $80 million jackpot.

A Saturday drawing that is also a leap day only happens about once every 28 years, according to lottery officials.

Winning tickets must be claimed within 365 days of being sold. Nobody has come forward to claim the winning ticket as of Sunday morning, according to the Iowa Lottery.

Saturday's winning Powerball numbers were 22-44-46-50-51 and Powerball 13. Nobody matched for the jackpot.