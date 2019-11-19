Power outage affecting thousands reported on the southeast side of Cedar Rapids

A power outage is affecting thousands of Alliant Energy customers on the southeast side of Cedar Rapids.

Shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, reports of an electrical service outage began being received. The outage is concentrated on the southeast side of Cedar Rapids, in neighborhoods along Mount Vernon Road.

Alliant Energy estimated that over 3,400 customers were affected.

Crews were en route to investigate the outage as of 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

An estimated time for restoration was around 1:00 a.m. on early Wednesday morning.