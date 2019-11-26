Power outage affecting hundreds in southeast Cedar Rapids

An electrical service outage has been reported on the southeast side of Cedar Rapids on Tuesday evening, affecting thousands of homes.

According to Alliant Energy, over an estimated 1,400 customers are without power as of 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26. The outage is generally centered around Mount Vernon Road SE, with neighborhoods on either side of that road affected.

Crews are on the way to assess and repair the outage. Alliant estimates that power should be restored by 9:00 p.m.

No cause for the outage was available.