Power Bowls have become more and more popular as they are a quick and easy way to pack a bunch of "power" foods in one bowl to make a healthy and complete meal. They are similar to a composed salad, however nutrient-rich grains and protein are added to make them more filling and provide energy to sustain you throughout the day.

Julie Gallagher, the Crosspark Road Hy-Vee dietitian, will share a few of her favorite power bowl combinations for any quick meal idea.

Each bowl is layered with high energy nutrition containing healthy proteins, carbohydrates, and fats following MyPlate guidelines:

Whole Grains provide carbohydrates, fiber, B-vitamins and many minerals.

Choose brown rice, quinoa, farro, barley, or protein noodles and cauliflower rice for a lower carb alternative. Vegetables provide folate, vitamins A, C, K, and insoluble fiber. They are low in calories, fat, and cholesterol. Choose non-starchy vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, brussels sprouts, asparagus, peppers, mushrooms, celery, and dark leafy greens like kale, spinach, or romaine.

Fruits provide many essential nutrients that are under-consumed; potassium, fiber, vitamin C and folate. Incorporate blueberries, cranberries, bananas, strawberries, or citrus fruits into your breakfast bowl for disease fighting antioxidants.

Protein builds and repairs muscle tissue. It is a component of every cell in the body and is used to make enzymes, hormones, and to build and repair tissues. Choose lean cuts of beef, chicken, fish, turkey, eggs and plant proteins-tofu or beans.

Healthy Fats keep you full longer, promote normal function of the brain and nervous system, and support heart health. Add nuts, an avocado, chia or flax seeds, or brush some olive oil on your favorite fish.

Sauce/Seasonings can add extra flavor and nutrients to your bowl. Ideas include pico, salsa, pasta sauce, guacamole, hummus, lemon/lime seasoning, salt and pepper.

Chicken Burrito Bowl

(Serves 1)

All you need:

4 oz. picked rotisserie chicken

1 tsp. Mrs. Dash Fiesta Lime Seasoning Blend

5.2 oz. Santé Fe Style Protein Blend-frozen

5.2 oz. Hy-Vee Riced Cauliflower-frozen

2 oz. Fiesta Salsa-mild

2 oz. Cabo Fresh Guacamole mini cup

All you do:

1. In a salad bowl, layer the following; riced cauliflower, protein blend, and rotisserie chicken. Sprinkle lime seasoning on the chicken.

2. Microwave uncovered on high 2 minutes.

3. Add salsa and guacamole.

Source: Hy-Vee dietitians

Salmon Burrito Bowl with Protein Noodles

(Serves 1)

All you need:

4 oz. Trident Wild Alaskan Salmon-fully cooked

5.2 oz. Sicilian Style Protein Blend-frozen

1 ½ cups Trident Protein Noodles

2 oz. Fiesta Salsa-mild

1 tsp. Mrs. Dash Fiesta Lime Seasoning Blend

All you do:

1. Sprinkle Mrs. Dash Fiesta Lime Seasoning on top of the salmon portion. Slice into one inch wide pieces. Set aside.

2. Layer noodles, protein blend, and salmon in a 32 oz. microwave safe bowl.

3. Microwave approximately 2 minutes to reach internal temperature of 140 degrees F. (times and temperatures of microwave may vary).

4. Add salsa on top.

Source: Hy-Vee dietitians

Blueberry Oatmeal Super Food Protein Bowl

(Serves 1)

All you need

½ cup Quick Cooking Oats

½ cup granola

½ banana sliced

½ cup blueberries

1 Tbsp. hemp seeds

¼ cup unsweetened almond milk

½ Tbsp. almond butter

½ tsp. ground cinnamon

All you do:

1. Cook oats according to package instructions. Quick oats work perfectly for this recipe and take only 1 minute.

2. Stir in 1/2 tsp. of cinnamon and the almond milk.

3. Slice the banana and wash your blueberries.

4. Arrange the banana, blueberries, granola, hemp seeds, and almond butter on top. ENJOY.

Recipe adapted from: www.freshfitkitchen.com