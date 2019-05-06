After an winter with extreme temperatures on Iowa's roads, KCRG-TV9 is starting a new effort to help smooth out that drive.

In the cold and snowy conditions, crews only use a cold mix asphalt to make temporary repairs.

Mike Duffy with the City of Cedar Rapids says the cold mix helps to make quick, temporary repairs to roads that have been damaged by freezing and thawing. But with warmer temperatures hitting the area, the city can move to a hot mix asphalt that actually melts into the road and bonds to make a more permanent fix.

Officials say the reason people are seeing more equipment on the road is because workers are putting the material in place before rolling it out.

City Officials want to remind drivers to give crews space in road work zones.

Now people can start submitting pictures and information to the You News section of KCRG.com and use the Pothole Patrol section