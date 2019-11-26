CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Rain and wind are the headlines for the weather story across eastern Iowa. Rainfall and some storms continue through the night ending in the morning. Some light snow is possible early as the storms pull east with little to no impact. Wednesday it is all about the wind with northwest gusts over 50 mph possible. Thanksgiving Day looks cooler but dry with more rain moving in later on Black Friday. Have a good night and a safe holiday travel!
Potentially damaging winds develop
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Updated: Tue 3:29 PM, Nov 26, 2019