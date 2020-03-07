8 Cedar Falls firefighters on paid administrative leave are learning potential deadlines of when they will need to apply to be a Public Safety Officer, find a new position within the city or take the severance package, and that date is coming quickly.

Potential timeline for the future Cedar Falls Firefighters is taking shape

“These outcomes shall include a proposed plan for firefighters to become PSO’s if the employee so chooses,” said Cedar Falls Firefighter and Union President Scott Dix as he went over the documents from a recent task force meeting.

This week the task force, which was put in place to decide the options for the employees, proposed a March 19th deadline.

“I think it is unreasonable to ask somebody, ‘hey, I need you to take a written test and physical test and there will be two more tests if you fail that,” he said. “It’s an unrealistic timeline.”

That timeline is earlier than the April 1st deadline Cedar Falls Mayor, Rob Green, asked the task force to come up with options.

“I charged the task force with providing me with recommendations for what they want to see or what they want to offer our displaced firefighters,” said Mayor Green.

Green said the earlier date will allow those displaced firefighters to test for the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy which would take place in spring. Next week the group will look at what options are available for the 8 firefighters to work within the city as well as what a severance package would look like. The Council would have to approve the plans before they would be presented to the firefighters.

“At this point, there is still a lot of unknowns,” said Mayor Green. “We’re going to have to work through those and have the task force see what’s in the realm of possibilities.”

While the task force continues to look for answers for the 8 responders, Dix will continue to work will lawyers to make sure the city hasn’t broken any collective bargaining laws and fill an injunction early next week.

