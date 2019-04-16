Potential for severe storms Wednesday evening

The Storm Prediction Center is still highlighting southern Iowa for a risk of severe thunderstorms Wednesday evening. The majority of the severe weather should be much farther south in Oklahoma and Texas.

Severe thunderstorm outlook for Wednesday, April 17.

Isolated thunderstorms early Wednesday morning are not expected to be severe. Most of the day after that looks rain-free until late. By about 5 p.m. Wednesday, we should start to see scattered thunderstorms develop somewhere around the Interstate 35 corridor. Those storms will then move eastward through the evening and past the Mississippi by midnight Wednesday night.

If storms do turn severe, hail appears to be the main risk. Gusty winds could also occur. At this time, the tornado risk looks very low.