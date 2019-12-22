Potential for road frost again tonight

A few more clouds look to build in through the evening, otherwise, our weather stays pretty quiet.

Overnight, we could see the potential of road frost, like we saw last night. This could lead to a few slick spots on the roadways, especially on bridges and overpasses. Make sure to take it slow! Lows drop near the freezing point tonight.

Another nice day to start the week of Christmas. Highs in the upper 40s, low 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

More clouds push in on Tuesday, highs continue to stay in the upper 40s.

There is a slight chance fo rain on Christmas, but impacts look minor. By the end of the week, mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 40s. Better chances for a rain/snow mix comes Saturday.