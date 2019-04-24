Potential for School Resource Officers brings concern to Iowa City schools

The Iowa City Community School District may soon consider bringing a police presence into its middle and high schools.

A school resource officer is a member of the local police force that is assigned to protect and interact with students. Iowa City is the largest school district in the state that does not have school resource officers.

A number of parents voiced their concerns at a board meeting Tuesday night, prior to the district's School Safety Advisory Committee officially presenting the idea. The committee suggested the idea of putting a school resource officer in each of the middle and high schools, for a total of six across the district.

Royceann Porter, a member on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors, attended the public meeting and spoke during community comment. She said she was concerned for students that have disabilities or are students or minority students.

"Nothing's happening in Johnson County that merits for us to bring SRO's in our schools, unless you're not telling the community what's going on," Porter said.

School board members like Ruthina Malone echoed Porter's concerns.

"We're not there yet to introduce yet another situation that will quite frankly put them on that prison pipeline," Malone said.

Chief Jody Matherly with the Iowa City Police Department said he has not been approached by the school board or school district about potentially adding school resource officers. He has the utmost faith in the district to make the decision that they deem best, whether or not the police department is involved.

"They need to take a multi-disciplinary, multifaceted response to all of that," Chief Matherly said. "And we can be a piece of that solution."

Chief Matherly added the police department and its officers could serve as an aid in school safety; if the board or district asks, he believes it could serve as a way to build relationships between students, staff, and officers.

"Could it be better by using a different proactive approach? I think it could as police chief. But that being said, we want to do what's right for the community."

The school board plans to re-address all of the proposed safety enhancements presented by the School Safety Advisory Committee in further detail and a future work session.