Potential changes to land ordinance in Johnson County has some farmers feeling 'attacked'

For months, leaders in Johnson County have debated making changes to a 15-year-old ordinance.

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors meeting on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 was filled with a majority of farmers as they discussed concerns over the potential Unified Development Ordinance, specifically as it relates to agriculture in the county. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

It is called the Unified Development Ordinance- and it essentially regulates land use in more rural areas of the county. The entire ordinance is nearly 300 pages, but one specific part of the ordinance, however, filled Thursday's Board of Supervisors meeting with frustrated farmers.

For a large majority of those at the Johnson County Board of Supervisors meeting, they felt like their backs were against the wall. Farmers of different ages spoke about potential changes to the UDO, and how certain farms might be under more scrutiny than larger ones.

"This has been an attack on our livelihood, that's what I feel like," said Randy Lackender, a rural Iowa City farmer.

In the original draft of the ordinance presented in August, the UDO included regulations that farms with concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs. As it was originally written, farmers would have been required to apply to construct a CAFO on their property, subject to a public hearing with the Board of Supervisors. The county's Zoning and Planning department would ultimately make the decision.

A total of sixteen revisions were made to the UDO, after a number of concerns from the public and other groups. Included in those revisions was the elimination of the public hearing process, and staff specified only new CAFOs would be subject to an application. Existing CAFOs that were doing repairs or expanding would not be required to apply through the county.

Jerry Full, a Johnson County resident who said he moved out to a more rural area with his wife, said the issue of CAFOs reflects the quality of life for others who live around those farming operations.

"It's not just about money," Full said. "And that's what I hear- farmers have a right to farm. But they also don't have a right to affect my life."

Laura Westemeyer also spoke against CAFOs, saying they are bad for the environment and polluting water quality in the area.

"It's not safe," Westemeyer said. "It's unfortunate. And I appreciate everything you guys are trying to do, to continue to keep hog confinements from ruining our community."

But some farmers could not understand how a smell could create such a significant burden on potential neighbors in the area, arguing if people move to such an area, they should know what to expect.

"I grew up 20 yards from a hog confinement, and miraculously my house doesn't smell like hog s*** every day," said Greg Wall, a farmer in Johnson County. "So I don't understand how it can be that big of a burden constantly when somehow almost every farmer is the closest person to their farm, by far, than anyone else."

Younger generation farmers also spoke about what is being labeled as Tier 2 agriculture in the county. Tier 2 would apply to farms less than 40 acres, and would require farmers to apply for agricultural purposes if they can prove three things: farmers would need to have a background in farming, show they will farm for an extended period of time, and identify what the land is being used for.

Young farmers like Morgan Hibbs said that is concerning.

"We are a small farm, but we should not be singled out or regulated more strictly or have to apply for certain applications," Hibbs said.

Jason Beuter of Iowa City also asked for those restrictions to be removed.

"I'd ask that you don't put a new and undue burden on young and upcoming farmers," Beuter said. "To some of these tests, we can't prove anything at all. We're just coming out of school, college."

After two hours of discussion, the Board of Supervisors voted to pass the first reading of the ordinance 3 to 2. Supervisors Janelle Rettig and Lisa Green-Douglas voted against the ordinance. Rettig said she did not approve of some of the other parts of the ordinance unrelated to agriculture, while Green-Douglas felt the agriculture-related revisions should not be included.

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors will vote on the second reading of the proposed ordinance on December 12 at 5:30 p.m.