Potential Million dollar bond issue referendum for new Cedar Falls School

Monday April 22, Cedar Falls school officials trying to get money for a new high school.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier says the board wants a nearly $60 million bond issue referendum to pay for it.The current school opened in 1954.

The district wants to build a new school west of the UNI campus.

In 2014, district voters rejected a $118 million bond vote -- which called for a new high school, new elementary school and improvements to two existing elementary buildings.