Potent weather system brings mostly rain locally, but snow is nearby

We have a mild and quiet day ahead of more active weather. We'll have a partly to mostly sunny sky this afternoon as highs reach the upper 40s in northeastern Iowa to the middle 50s in southern Iowa. Clouds increase tonight as lows drop to around freezing.

Snowfall accumulation should be confined to far northern Iowa.

Rain develops Tuesday afternoon and there may be a few storms in there, too. The only place where snow may mix in is in far northern Iowa. Highs rise into the 40s. Tuesday night, rain and a few storms continue while a rain/snow mix remains possible in far northern Iowa.

Any lingering snow wraps up early Wednesday with minor accumulations confined to far northern Iowa. Heavier snow falls to our north and west. The big story Wednesday will be very strong winds gusting as high as 50 mph. A weak weather system may affect us on Thanksgiving with light precipitation, but a larger one that's mainly rain hits at the end of the week.