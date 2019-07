Iowa City is working on pothole repairs and street sweeping, ahead of college move-in days.

Crews worked on a stretch of East College Street Wednesday, from South Van Buren Street to Muscatine Avenue.

The city set up signs warning drivers not to park on the north side of the street. About 10 vehicles were towed.

On Thursday, the city will do the same but on the south side of the street.

Parking will return to normal by Friday.