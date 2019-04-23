Postville man convicted of sexually abusing two teenage girls

A Postville man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting two 13-year-old girls.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says Wilmer Elias Soy, now 20, was convicted on Tuesday of third-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child.

He was sentenced to two, 10-year sentences which will be served concurrently.

Soy will be turned over to the Iowa Department of Corrections.

PREVIOUS STORY

A Postville teen is facing charges after an incident that allegedly happened on June 4.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Wilmer Elias Soy, of Postville, picked up two 13-year-old girls in the 100 block of East Bradford in West Union and took them to a remote area in the county.

Investigators say Soy then sexually assaulted both girls before returning them to West Union the same day.

After an investigation, Soy was arrested on June 21 and taken to the Fayette County Jail.

Soy is charged with first-degree idnapping, a class “A” felony.

He is currently being held on $250,000.00 bond.

First-degree kidnapping is when the person kidnapped, as a consequence of the kidnapping, suffers sexual abuse.

If convicted Soy could face life in prison without the chance of parole.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office, and the Domestic and Sexual Abuse Response Team (DASART) helped the two female victims by providing them with resources to help them and their families throughout the process.