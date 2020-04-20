Postville man arrested after alleged burglary, domestic assault

A northeast Iowa man received several charges after sheriff's deputies said he was involved with an incident that began in a vehicle and ended with an alleged burglary.

James Ryan Block, 35, of Postville, was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, third offense domestic abuse/assault, child endangerment, obstruction of emergency communications, interference with official acts, and simulated public intoxication.

At around 9:06 p.m. on Sunday, April 20, 2020, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office received a report of a burglary underway at a residence along U.S. Highway 18, known as Harding Road, in a rural area south of Postville. A resident in the house said that Block entered the house, locked the door behind him, and was armed with a crowbar. The resident told law enforcement that he did not know Block.

The resident was able to wrest the crowbar from Block before deputies arrived. Block allegedly resisted arrest when they attempted to take him into custody, requiring deputies to take him to the ground.

Prior to the incident at the residence outside of Postville, deputies said that incident took place in a vehicle where Block was the passenger with a female driver, who said she had been in a relationship with Block in the past year and has children with. A 3-year-old child was in the back seat of the vehicle at the time.

According to statements she made to law enforcement, Block was "coming down from drug use," and became agitated and made threats. He also allegedly grabbed the gearshift, disrupting the woman's ability to control the vehicle. When she tried to call 911, Block allegedly took the phone from her and damaged it to make it unable to place another call.

Block admitted to using methamphetamine after showing signs of intoxication, according to a criminal complaint filed in Fayette County District Court. He consented to a breath and urine test.

A no-contact order was placed against Block for the woman who was in the car.

Block is being held at the Fayette County Jail.