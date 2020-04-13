Postponement of Tokyo Olympic games will cost 'several hundred million'

IOC President Thomas Bach says the Olympic body will face “several hundred million dollars” of added costs because of the postponement of the Tokyo Games. Bach was speaking in an interview with a German newspaper.

Estimates in Japan place the overall cost of the postponement at between $2 billion-$6 billion. All of those costs will be borne by the Japanese side except for the IOC portion.

Bach says he is confident the Olympics could be held in 2021 despite the current pandemic caused by the coronavirus. Bach also says he has not decided if he will run for re-election next year.

