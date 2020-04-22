Postal Service confirms employee with COVID-19 at Cedar Rapids station

A postal employee at a northeast side office has tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to officials.

The United States Postal Service confirmed on Wednesday that one employee at the Cedar Rapids Northeast Station, located at 1380 60th Street NE, tested positive for COVID-19.

The CDC, World Health Organization, and U.S. Surgeon General have all said there are no indications that COVID-19 can be spread through the mail.

Officials said they were already taking steps at the station to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This includes cleaning of the facility and all touchpoints for employees and customers, and providing personal protective equipment like masks and gloves to workers.