All absentee ballots in Iowa also now have a postal bar code attached to track them.

MGN

In November, election officials didn't count 29 absentee ballots in the house district 55 race. 9 votes separated the two candidates. A postal service scan found that voters had mailed them before the state-mandated deadline.

But they did not have the postal bar code.

The Republican-controlled House decided in January to not count those ballots.