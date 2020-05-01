Possible signs for a January Vaccine

There are more than one million cases of COVID-19 reported in the U.S. and more than 63 thousand people have died from the virus.

Vials of flu vaccine lay in a row at Linn County Public Health on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 (Rebecca Varilek/KCRG)

So far, more than 153 thousand people have recovered. Now, experts say a vaccine for the virus could be possible by January.

"That's an assumption that it's got to be safe, that it's going to be effective and that we're going to be able to do it quickly," Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said. "I think each of those are not only feasible but maybe likely. "

But while Dr. Fauci says he is optimistic, he says it could take much longer. Experts predict developing a vaccine for COVID-19 could take a year or more.

The research continues as more than half of the U.S. starts to partially reopen.