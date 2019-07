The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible drowning at Palisades-Kepler State Park.

A man was swimming near the dam at the park around 7:30 Saturday night, when he went underwater and never resurfaced.

Emergency crews searched the area with boats and have not yet found anyone.

The search has been suspended for the night and will resume in the morning.

The sheriff’s office has not yet released the man’s name.