Positive Parenting: e-books vs. print books

New research looked into whether print books or e-books on tablets helped children learn to read better.

Researchers said with print books, parents made more connections between the book and real life. Doctor Tiffany Munzer said if parents use e-books with young children, treat the tablet like a print book. Ask kids questions about the story. Have a back and forth conversation. Strategies that help build early literacy skills.

"We think that toddlers are a really important age group to consider just because of their burgeoning executive functioning skills or burgeoning attentional capacity, which might make them more susceptible to some of the distracting enhancements that are found in electronic books,” said Munzer.

Experts say previous research involving preschool-aged children suggested that print books provided more of what's called dialogic reading than e-books.

The new research indicates the effect is the same with even younger children.

