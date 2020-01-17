Portrait found in gallery's walls verified as missing Klimt

The painting which was found last December near an art gallery and believed to be the missing Gustav Klimt's painting ‘Portrait of a Lady’ is displayed during a press conference in Piacenza, Italy, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Art experts have confirmed that a stolen painting discovered hidden inside an Italian art gallery's walls is Gustav Klimt's "Portrait of a Lady," Italian prosecutors said Friday. A gardener reported finding an art work inside a bag last month while clearing ivy at the Ricci Oddi Modern Art Gallery in the northern city of Piacenza. “Portrait of a Lady” disappeared from the gallery during renovation work in February 1997. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
PIACENZA, Italy (AP) - Art experts have confirmed that a painting discovered hidden inside an Italian art gallery's walls is Gustav Klimt's "Portrait of a Lady," which was reported stolen nearly 23 years ago.

The authentication of the painting announced Friday solved one of the art world's enduring mysteries - where did the missing work end up? - but left several questions unanswered, including whether "Portrait of a Lady" ever left the grounds of the Ricci Oddi Modern Art Gallery.

A gardener at the museum in the city of Piacenza found the painting inside a plastic bag stashed behind an exterior wall last month. "Portrait of a Lady" disappeared from the museum in early 1997.

 