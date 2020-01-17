Portrait found in gallery's walls verified as missing Klimt

Art experts have confirmed that a painting discovered hidden inside an Italian art gallery's walls is Gustav Klimt's "Portrait of a Lady," which was reported stolen nearly 23 years ago.

The authentication of the painting announced Friday solved one of the art world's enduring mysteries - where did the missing work end up? - but left several questions unanswered, including whether "Portrait of a Lady" ever left the grounds of the Ricci Oddi Modern Art Gallery.

A gardener at the museum in the city of Piacenza found the painting inside a plastic bag stashed behind an exterior wall last month. "Portrait of a Lady" disappeared from the museum in early 1997.