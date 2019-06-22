Port of Dubuque hosts 15th annual America's River Festival

Organizers for the America's River Festival got things ready to rock for the second night of music in Dubuque.

This is the 15th year of performances, nearly 2,500 attended.

Organizers credit the feel good atmosphere as what keeps the crowds coming back year after year.

Travel Dubuque Director of Sports and Events Tyler Daugherty said, "An outdoor venue with some good entertainment you know it's like putting a quarter in the jukebox. You just sing along and hang out with friends down here at the port, so a beautiful venue."