Pork, dairy products at stake in Camping World Bowl win

A northeast Iowa family farm is at the center of a bet between the Governors of Iowa and Indiana.

On Friday Governor Kim Reynolds announced she's made a bet with Governor Eric Holcomb on who wins the Camping World Bowl.

Iowa State University and the University of Notre Dame from South Bend, Indiana face off on the gridiron of that bowl game in Orlando, Florida. You can watch the game at 11 a.m. Saturday on TV9.

If the ISU Cyclones pull off a win, Governor Holcomb will donate dairy products from Indiana farmers to a food bank chosen by Governor Reynolds.

If the Fighting Irish win, Governor Reynolds will donate pork products from Lynch Family Farms in Waucoma to a food bank chosen by Governor Holcomb. Waucoma is located in Fayette County, south of Jackson Junction.

The Governors released statements with the announcement.

“Gov. Holcomb is one of my favorite colleagues because he is a tireless advocate for Indiana agriculture and a passionate fan of his state’s NCAA football programs,” said Gov. Reynolds. “And I’m really going to enjoy sharing Indiana dairy products with some Iowa families after the Cyclones take down the venerable Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday.”

“I love seeing the incredible work being done in Iowa by my friend Gov. Reynolds, who is always telling me about Iowa’s tremendous football teams,” Gov. Holcomb said. “Despite Iowa State’s strong season, we all

know the historic Notre Dame program will send the Cyclones packing and provide some delicious Iowa pork products to Hoosier families."