Popular campground won't be open for fireworks and air show in Dubuque

A popular place to view the fireworks and air show in Dubuque will not be open to people this year.

Miller Riverview Park in Dubuque on July 2, 2019 (Allison Wong/KCRG)

The city of Dubuque hasn't been able to open Miller Riverview Park, also known as Camp 17, yet this year due to high river levels.

Park Division Manager Steve Fehsal knew his staff wouldn't be able to clean up the park for campers in time for the holiday, but he said it would be a possibility it'd be open to foot traffic.

However, due to the river level, the park cannot be opened to foot traffic. The park starts to flood when the river gets above 14 feet, and currently, it sits at nearly 15 feet.