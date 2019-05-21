Popular Atkins farm recalls 2004 tornado as 'blessing in disguise'

Fifteen years ago, a popular farm and family getaway in eastern Iowa sustained serious damage in a tornado.

In 2004, an F1 tornado touched down in Atkins, with winds estimated at 110 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

But looking back, the owners of Bloomsbury Farm in Atkins said that tornado actually helped their business.

Before the tornado, Bloomsbury Farm focused on its greenhouses and landscaping work.

But after the tornado wiped out some of their buildings and barns, they realized they had an opportunity not just to rebuild, but to completely refocus their business.

That’s when Bloomsbury and its owners, the Petersen family, decided to expand to agritourism and work to bring the public to their farm to a greater extent.

“We started with the large corn mazes at that point. We expanded the pumpkin patch, improved the barns, and then marketed the farm to groups that would come out and have a good time at the farm,” owner Karen Petersen said.

Petersen said it took them the entire summer to recover, and then the next couple years to change their business around.

“This was like a minute event that we walked out, and our whole life was changed," she said.

Despite this, Petersen said they still consider themselves lucky, especially since no one was hurt by the tornado.

“So you don’t sweat the small stuff, and you just keep moving forward and you just have to rebuild. We have no choice, and we just made it work,” she said.

Today many Bloomsbury buildings are covered in pine wood, including the rooms where they hold weddings and other events.

The tornado knocked down more than 100 trees on their property, so they decided to save that wood and use it when they rebuilt.