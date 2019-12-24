Pope marks joyful Christmas Eve after less-than-joyful year

Pope Francis is celebrating Christmas Eve Mass in a packed St. Peter's Basilica.

He's reminding the faithful that God loves everyone, "even the worst of us."

The evening Mass kicks off a busy few days for the pope, commemorating the birth of Christ and the start of a new year.

It has been a rough year for Francis, with sexual abuse and financial scandals fueling conservative criticism of his progressive papacy. They are likely to follow Francis into 2020, with developments in the corruption scandal and a report on what the Vatican knew about sex abuse claims against ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick.