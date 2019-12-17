Pope abolishes 'pontifical secret' in clergy sex abuse cases

Pope Francis has abolished the “pontifical secret” used in clergy sexual abuse cases.

He issued a new law after facing mounting criticism that the high degree of confidentiality covering abuse cases has been used to protect pedophiles, silence victims and keep law enforcement from investigating the crimes.

Francis decreed Tuesday that information in abuse cases must be protected to ensure its “security, integrity and confidentiality.”

But he said the “pontifical secret” no longer applies.

He also raised from 14 to 18 the cutoff age below which the Vatican considers pornographic images to be child pornography.