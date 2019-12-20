Pop-up shop helps give clothes to those fighting homelessness

On Friday students at Iowa Big worked with Willis Dady to host a pop-up shop at the downtown Cedar Rapids Public Library.

It wasn't just your normal pop-up shop but was to help the Willis Dady's homeless population. This is the first year of the event.

The non-profit wanted the school to help them create a safe shopping experience for those battling homelessness. Students at the school put out donation boxes and gathered clothes starting in October.

Students and organizers involved called the experience eye-opening as they saw the struggles of those battling homelessness and how many of them needed clothes. Those in need of clothes called the event, remarkable.

Cassandra Nelson said, "What these kids have done is a great appreciation to the homeless community. Even those not homeless, that need personal items, that they could otherwise not afford."

Each person taking part in the shop had five tickets that could pay for any five pieces of clothing. Organizers say this was to ensure that they could spread the clothing out amongst as many people as possible, while still giving them multiple pieces to wear

