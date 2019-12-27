Pop-up food pantry helps local families during the holidays

People who may be struggling to pay for food this holiday season got a little help on Friday.

The Hawkeye Area Community Action Program, or HACAP, held a pop-up food pantry Friday at Washington High School in Cedar Rapids. The organization provided frozen meat, fruit, vegetables and bread among other things.

The director of HACAP's food reservoir says she wants people in the Cedar Rapids area to know that if they’re having trouble making ends meet, the community is ready to help them.

"The need is always there, we have over 53,000 individuals in our area that are food insecure and so that equals one in seven children, we don't want people to go hungry. This is something we can help people with and that we can do something about," Kim Guardado, HACAP Food Reservoir Director, said.

HACAP says it was able to make this happen with the help of volunteers and churches.