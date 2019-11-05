Polls open until 8 p.m. Here's what you need to know.

Iowa voters will have more to choose on the ballot today with decisions on city and school board elections. This is the first time both will happen on the same day. In 2017, Iowa lawmakers passed a bill to combine them for a larger turnout.

There are plenty of elections to work through in the major cities in eastern Iowa.

Three of the eight seats on the Cedar Rapids City Council are open two at-large as well as District 2, which is on the city's east side. Susie Weinacht is not running for re-election for one of the at-large seats.

In Iowa City, three candidates are running for two at-large council seats -- out of seven total seats. Mayor Jim Throgmorton and councilman Rockne Cole are not running for re-election.

In Dubuque, there are contested races in Wards 2, 3, 4 and an at-large seat.

There's one at-large seat on the ballot for the Waterloo City Council. All of the other races, including Mayor Quentin Hart's seat, are uncontested.

Numerous school board positions are also on today's ballots all throughout eastern Iowa.

TV9 will be closely watching the races including Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo. In the past, people voted for school elections in September. County auditors hope moving them to November with municipal elections will increase the turnout.

In addition, the Howard-Winneshiek School district wants $23 million dollars for a middle school addition to the high school, a new auditorium and security upgrades.

The Iowa Valley Community College District in Marshalltown ants voters to approve $32 million dollars, split among 10 counties, to build or renovate student housing at each of its campuses, including Marshalltown, Iowa Falls and Grinnell.

What to bring with you:

Voters will need to bring an ID like a driver's license, voter ID card, military ID, or passport to vote.

Where to find the results

TV9 is following more than two hundred races across eastern Iowa. Polls will close at 8 p.m. tonight.

Click or tap here to see the results page, where you can sort between school and city elections as well as by candidate.