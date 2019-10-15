Poll results show voters still split on whether President Trump should be impeached

A new poll Quinnipiac University shows voters are still split over whether President Donald Trump should be impeached.

The poll results show 46 percent of voters say the president should be removed from office, while 48 percent say he should not be impeached. The results are fairly similar to last week's impeachment poll.

Click or tap here to see the full results of the poll.

The poll also shows Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren leading with 30 percent. Former Vice President Joe Biden is second at 27 percent, and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is the only other candidate in double digits with 11 percent.