Poll: Warren leads Democratic field among likely Iowa caucus-goers

A new Iowa State University/Civiqs poll finds Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren leads the Democratic field of presidential candidates among Iowa caucus-goers.

Warren is the top choice among 24 percent of likely caucus-goers.

The poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders tied in second place with 16 percent each.

The Iowa State University/Civiqs poll surveyed 1,333 Iowa voters, of which 572 said they are likely to participate in Iowa’s Democratic Caucuses.

Nearly a third of those surveyed said they do not want Biden to win the nomination, followed by Sen. Sanders.

Poll organizers said they will ask the same pool of voters the same questions every month leading up to the caucuses which are scheduled for Feb. 3.

“Interviewing the same respondents will give us a fine-grained analysis about who is ahead, who is doing better and why. We can track which candidate is losing or gaining supporters from others in the field. In a race this crowded and complicated, knowing how Iowans change their minds is an invaluable resource for understanding the dynamics of the campaign,” Iowa State professor of political science and poll organizer Dave Peterson said.