Poll: Trump, Obama tie as 2019’s most admired man

President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama and their first ladies are the most admired people in the US, according to a new Gallup poll. (Source: CNN)

Gallup released its annual poll, which shows both Trump and Obama received 18 percent. No other man received more than two percent. Trump rose five percent from 2018 to tie for the top spot.

Predictably, the polling shows a split between Democrats and Republicans over who they prefer. Trump was the answer for 45 percent of Republicans, while 41 percent of Democrats said Obama. Others in the top 10 include Jimmy Carter, Elon Musk, Bill Gates and the Dalai Lama.

Eleven percent of Americans named a relative or friend, and 25 percent didn’t name anyone.

When it comes to most admired woman, the first ladies topped the list, as Michelle Obama received 10 percent of responses, while Melania Trump was second with five percent. Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton and Greta Thunberg each received three percent.

Gallup surveyed 1,025 people for its poll.