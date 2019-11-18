Poll: President Trump's popularity grows among Iowa Republicans

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A new Des Moines Register poll shows President Donald Trump's popularity is growing among Iowans who are registered Republicans.
President Trump has an 85% job approval rating among polled Republicans who don't plan to attend the Democratic caucus, according to the poll released Monday morning. That's up by four points from a March poll.
The poll also shows 76% of registered Republicans say they will definitely vote to re-elect President Trump which is up by nine percentage points.
The poll included 502 registered Iowa Republicans between Nov. 8 and Nov. 13. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.
It was conducted by Selzer & Co.
Click or tap here to see the full results of the poll.