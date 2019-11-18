Poll: President Trump's popularity grows among Iowa Republicans

President Donald Trump speaks at the 9th annual Shale Insight Conference at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A new Des Moines Register poll shows President Donald Trump's popularity is growing among Iowans who are registered Republicans.

President Trump has an 85% job approval rating among polled Republicans who don't plan to attend the Democratic caucus, according to the poll released Monday morning. That's up by four points from a March poll.

The poll also shows 76% of registered Republicans say they will definitely vote to re-elect President Trump which is up by nine percentage points.

The poll included 502 registered Iowa Republicans between Nov. 8 and Nov. 13. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.
It was conducted by Selzer & Co.

